14 curious stats about Thanksgiving

$21.71 -- This year's average cost for a 16-pound turkey in the United States, down 3% from 2017 and the lowest since 2014, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's most recent annual survey.
$48.90 -- The average cost this year to serve 10 people a Thanksgiving feast, a 22-cent decrease from last year.
42.5 million -- Turkeys produced this year in Minnesota, the largest turkey producing state, out of a total of 240 million raised in the United States.
23 -- Years since the faux-meat "Holiday Roast" by Tofurky made its debut in 1995.
42 -- The percentage of people who eat their Thanksgiving meal between 1-3 p.m., according to Statista.
17 -- Ridges on a 14-ounce can of Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce.
155 -- Years since President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863.
397 -- Years since the first Thanksgiving feast took place, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1621. A good harvest led Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford to plan a three-day festival to give thanks.
91 -- Members of the Wampanoag tribe who joined in at the first Thanksgiving feast.
7,519 -- People who signed Butterball Turkey Talk-Line's petition on Change.org, calling for an official Thanksgiving turkey emoji.
98 -- Years since NFL games were first played on Thanksgiving Day, in 1920.
3.5 million -- Spectators expected to line the streets of New York City to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
54.3 million -- Americans that AAA projects will travel 50-plus miles this Thanksgiving, the highest volume since 2005.
164 million -- Consumers planning to shop over Thanksgiving weekend this year, including an estimated 116 million shoppers on Black Friday, according to the National Retail Federation.
