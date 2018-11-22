Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

This is China's answer to the electric car

In the race to dominate the global electric vehicle market, you might think that Tesla is leading the pack. But CNN's Matt Rivers reports several Chinese competitors are catching up - if not already ahead.

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 6:18 AM
Updated: Nov. 22, 2018 6:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tesla is slashing prices in China for the second time this year, taking a bigger hit from the country's trade war with the United States in a bid to protect sales.

The electric carmaker announced Thursday that it will slash prices of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV by between 12% and 26%, even though higher Chinese tariffs on US autos have made it more expensive to import cars.

"We are absorbing a significant part of the tariff to help make our cars more affordable for customers in China," a Tesla (TSLA) spokesperson said in a statement.

The basic version of the Model S now costs 782,900 yuan ($113,000) — down from 849,900 yuan ($122,525) — while the most expensive version of the Model X has gone from 1.57 million yuan ($227,000) to around 1.2 million yuan ($171,000).

Its cheapest car, the Tesla Model 3, will be launched in China with a starting price of 540,000 yuan ($78,000).

Tesla's prices in China have fluctuated wildly this year. It slashed them in May after Beijing announced it would cut tariffs on car imports from 25% to 15%. But the company raised its prices in July after Beijing imposed a new 25% tariff on US cars, retaliating for America's decision to target Chinese goods with its own tariffs.

Now, Tesla says it will bear most of the cost of tariffs in an effort to woo customers in the world's biggest market for electric vehicles.

China accounts for about half of global sales of electric vehicles, and other big companies like Volkswagen (VLKAF) are investing billions to increase their footprint in the country. Tesla's revenue from China doubled last year to more than $2 billion, accounting for nearly 20% of the company's total.

And Tesla will be hoping that one day it will be able to sell cars in China without paying import taxes. The company is building a factory in Shanghai that it says will eventually churn out 500,000 vehicles a year, about five times the number it currently produces in the United States.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
A comfortable Thanksgiving
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan Basketball

Image

THN basketball

Image

BR Basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

Curt Mallory

Image

Kevin has your Turkey Day forecast

Image

The Holiday 5K in Terre Haute

Image

St. Pats gets ready to serve Thanksgiving dinner

Image

Prosecutor decides on charges in fatal semi crash

Image

Drunk driving and Thanksgiving

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth