Actress criticized for Thanksgiving post

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar received backlash over a social media post about overeating during Thanksgiving.

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 6:18 AM
Updated: Nov. 22, 2018 6:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Some fans bit back after Sarah Michelle Gellar used a sexy photo shoot to post about overeating during Thanksgiving.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star shared some photos from a professional shoot in which she was scantily clad to make a joke about her love of holiday indulging.

"I'm just going to pin these up all over my house as a reminder not to overeat on Thursday #thanksgivingprep," the caption read.

That didn't go over well with a few folks who expressed their disappointment in the comments.

"Projecting the idea that we should restrict ourselves from eating food to be skinny is a dangerous and damaging mindset which clearly plagues the minds of many, including celebrities as it's pretty apparent here," one person wrote.

Some even accused the actress of "fat shaming," but Gellar said that "could not be further from my intentions."

"I love Thanksgiving and unfortunately my eyes are often bigger than my stomach, and I tend to eat so much I make myself sick," Gellar wrote. "This was a joking reminder to myself not to do that."

She apologized for the misunderstanding.

"I'm terribly sorry that people were offended by my attempt at humor," Gellar wrote. "Anyone that knows me, knows I would never intentionally "shame" any one on any basis. I am a champion of all people."

