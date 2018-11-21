Clear

Release of new climate report moved up from December to Friday after Thanksgiving

A government report on the human impact of climate change that was long scheduled for release in December is...

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 8:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A government report on the human impact of climate change that was long scheduled for release in December is now scheduled for release on Friday -- prompting speculation that it is being buried on a day when few people will be paying attention.

It's unclear why the date was moved up. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the Friday afternoon release on Wednesday -- the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Climate change

Energy and environment

Energy and utilities

Environment and natural resources

Holidays and observances

Thanksgiving

Among journalists and public relations experts, releasing information on Friday afternoon -- not to mention Black Friday -- or around a holiday is widely seen as a way to cushion the impact of critical news. The idea is that fewer people pay attention to news releases on the weekend, and by Monday, the news is old.

Spokespeople for NOAA and the Commerce Department did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

The report is the second volume of the Fourth National Climate Assessment. The first volume, released last November, focused on climate science and concluded there is "no convincing alternative explanation" for the changing climate other than "human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases."

The second installment of the report will "analyze the impacts of global change on topics and regions of the United States," according to the government website. A person familiar with the report told CNN the topics include the cost of climate change and impacts on health, transportation infrastructure and water. The report includes granular details and is several hundred pages long, the source said.

Even after the Black Friday release was announced, the report's website said the "expected final publication" for the report is "December 2018."

The release comes as the administration grapples with a catastrophic consequence of the changing climate: increased severity of natural disasters and wildfires. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke acknowledged this week that rising temperatures have led to a longer and more intense wildfire season, but he did not specifically address climate change.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
A Fine Thanksgiving
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drunk driving and Thanksgiving

Image

The Black Friday Battle

Image

Hey Kevin 11-21

Image

The Apple House talks winter weather

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

The Cutting Edge Cancer Drive

Image

Preparing a Thanksgiving meal at the Lighthouse Mission

Image

Scarves and hats for the homeless

Image

Holiday Shopping is here

Image

Trial set for man accused of molesting young girl

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth