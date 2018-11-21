Nancy Pelosi's very happy Thanksgiving

She may still be technically embroiled in a leadership fight, but it's looking like Nancy Pelosi has a lot to be thankful for.

First: One of the leading contenders looking at running against Pelosi, Rep. Marcia Fudge, not only has passed on challenging her, but has also thrown her support behind Pelosi.

Government and public administration Holidays and observances Marcia Fudge Nancy Pelosi Political Figures - US Political organizations Politics Thanksgiving US Democratic Party US political parties

Despite the small but vocal faction of opponents, Fudge has been the only real name to emerge as a potential challenger to Pelosi. But Pelosi announced Tuesday that she had Fudge's support -- and that Fudge would be chairwoman of the newly revived House Administration Subcommittee on Elections. Among other reasons she gave for supporting her, Fudge said Pelosi had made it clear that black women would have a seat at the decision-making table.

Second: Pelosi's small but vocal faction of opponents appears to be shrinking even more.

Rep. Brian Higgins of New York, one of the 16 members who signed that letter to publicly oppose Pelosi has flipped. Higgins said Pelosi agreed that Democrats will advance an infrastructure bill in the next Congress and work to expand the Medicare buy-in.

Meanwhile, another vocal opponent, Seth Moulton, is getting blowback from constituents back home in Massachusetts. Many say they are unhappy with their rep's push against Pelosi.

Third: Former President Barack Obama offered high praise for Pelosi: "I think Nancy Pelosi, when the history is written, will go down as one of the most effective legislative leaders that this country's ever seen."

Obama held off on weighing in on the leadership fight but called Pelosi an "extraordinary partner." He made the comments at a live taping of "The Axe Files" podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

BUT BUT BUT: Let's not forget the math is still close for the California Democrat and she can't afford to lose the support she has (we've got a live vote count on that, btw!).

But efforts to chip away at that opposition appear to be successful -- and great timing.