Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

France urged to return looted art and amend heritage laws

A new report commissioned by French President Emmanuel Macron will advise him to pull thousands of African a...

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 5:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A new report commissioned by French President Emmanuel Macron will advise him to pull thousands of African artifacts looted during the colonial era out of French museums and return them to the continent.

French collections house at least 90,000 pieces originating from sub-Saharan Africa with around 70,000 works in Paris' Quai Branly museum alone, according to French historian Bénédicte Savoy and Senegalese writer and academic Felwine Sarr, the co-authors of the report.

Africa

Art theft

Arts and entertainment

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Destinations and attractions

Europe

France

Larceny and theft

Museums and galleries

Points of interest

Property crimes

Visual arts

Western Europe

They also estimated a further 20,000 objects are held in several port cities throughout the country.

The authors note that African cultural pieces are protected by strict French laws that consider them state public property, even if they were taken illicitly.

The report recommends changing France's policies so that if an artifact's provenance finds it to have been acquired without consent, it can be returned through bilateral agreements struck between France and the country of origin.

Macron is due to receive the report on Friday but a copy was leaked to local media on Wednesday. CNN also obtained a copy of the report.

The French President tasked the pair with preparing the report after a speech in Burkino Faso last year.

He told a packed auditorium at the University of Ouagadougou in November: "Starting today, and within the next five years, I want to see the conditions put in place so as to allow for the temporary or definitive restitution of African cultural heritage to Africa."

In January, he touched upon the issue again in a speech at the Conference of Ambassadors, saying he hoped the moves would help "to build a new intellectual connection between France and Africa."

The report suggests a three-phase plan for the process of restitution over the next several years.

The first phase would start with "the formal restitution of several largely symbolic pieces whose return has been requested for a long time by various African nations or communities, so as to show and demonstrate the true wish for restitution on the part of the French state."

The authors then suggest a phase starting from spring 2019 to November 2022 of collaboration through "inventorying, the sharing of digital files and an intensive transcontinental dialogue."

The final phase -- which would run indefinitely -- would allow African nations to submit restitution claims.

The report says: "The translocations of cultural heritage objects affected by Africa for the benefit of France took place over a long period of time. The process of restitution should not be limited in time."

But it remains to be seen if the proposals will be approved. No doubt museums throughout Europe -- many of which hold precious artifacts seized during colonial times -- will be scrutinizing what comes next, given it could intensify pressure on them to follow suit.

It has been estimated by UNESCO experts that 90% of Africa's cultural heritage is overseas. In recent years there have been numerous instances of countries calling on their former colonial rulers to return their ancestral treasures.

Earlier this week, the governor of Easter Island made an emotional appeal to the British Museum to hand over an 8-foot-tall basalt statue taken by the British without permission in 1868 and kept in London since then.

Gov. Tarita Alarcón Rapu, who was part of a Chilean delegation visiting the British capital, told reporters of their hopes for a loan agreement after a meeting with museum officials.

"We all came here, but we are just the body -- England people have our soul. And it is the right time to maybe send us back (the statue) for a while, so our sons can see it as I can see it. You have kept him for 150 years, just give us some months, and we can have it (on Easter Island)," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
A Fine Thanksgiving
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Black Friday Battle

Image

Hey Kevin 11-21

Image

The Apple House talks winter weather

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

The Cutting Edge Cancer Drive

Image

Preparing a Thanksgiving meal at the Lighthouse Mission

Image

Scarves and hats for the homeless

Image

Holiday Shopping is here

Image

Trial set for man accused of molesting young girl

Image

Terre Haute man arrested on child porn charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth