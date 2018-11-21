Clear

The burn scar from California's Woolsey Fire is visible from space

New imagery from NASA shows a dark scar from the deadly and destructive Woolsey Fire, which burned near Mali...

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 4:14 PM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 4:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New imagery from NASA shows a dark scar from the deadly and destructive Woolsey Fire, which burned near Malibu, California.

Although firefighters have been able to beat back the flames — the fire is 98% contained — the damage the fire left is still being assessed.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Burn injuries

California

California wildfires

Continents and regions

Diseases and disorders

Fires

Health and medical

Natural disasters

North America

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Wildfires

Wounds and injuries

NASA's Terra satellite was able to capture this new view of the damage through a false color image from its Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer.

The burnt areas are brown; unburned vegetation is green. The light gray or white areas are buildings, roads and other developed areas.

Cal Fire says some 1,500 structures were destroyed; three firefighters were injured battling the blaze and three people died in it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 47°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 46°
Sun with afternoon clouds.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mouse House

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 45°

Image

Vincennes Lincoln boys

Image

Washington girls

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

THS Boys basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Linton basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth