'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown is now UNICEF's youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador

Millie Bobby Brown, the 14-year old British actress best known for her role in "Stranger Things," has been n...

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 3:03 PM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 3:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Millie Bobby Brown, the 14-year old British actress best known for her role in "Stranger Things," has been named UNICEF's newest Goodwill Ambassador. She will be the youngest person to ever hold that title.

As ambassador, she will be tasked with raising awareness around children's rights and issues such as violence, poverty, bullying and the lack of education in many areas.

"I will speak out for the millions of children and young people whose voices have been silenced for far too long," Brown said during a news conference Tuesday. "I will shine a light on the issues that vulnerable children and young people have suffered around the world including representing them at places where they haven't yet had a seat at the table and most of all, I will make sure children and young people know their rights."

Brown recently starred in a UNICEF commercial alongside Liam Neeson, Dua Lipa and other stars urging everyone to "Go Blue" (wear blue clothing) for World Children's Day -- November 20, the same day Brown was appointed.

Brown said she shares the title with a "hero of mine, the late, great Audrey Hepburn, who once said, 'As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands: one for helping others and one for helping yourself.' And that's exactly what I intend to do."

The task is an important one. UNICEF has been fighting to raise awareness of areas where children are suffering, such as Syria, Yemen and Nigeria.

The United Nations called 2017 a "nightmare year" for children in conflict. In a report, UNICEF described the "shocking scale" of harm that the children had faced within a year.

Brown was nominated for an Emmy last year for her role as Eleven in "Stranger Things," the popular Netflix sci-fi series. Its third season is expected in 2019.

