Clear

Abu Dhabi fund sues Goldman Sachs over 'central role' in 1MDB scam

An Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund has sued Goldman Sachs for losses tied to the 1MDB embezzlement scandal. ...

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 3:03 PM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 3:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund has sued Goldman Sachs for losses tied to the 1MDB embezzlement scandal. The lawsuit deepens scrutiny of Goldman for its alleged role in the saga.

International Petroleum Investment Company, and its subsidiary, Aabar, on Wednesday filed a summons in New York state court naming the investment bank as a defendant.

Abu Dhabi

Asia

Companies

Continents and regions

Goldman Sachs

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Malaysia

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Southeast Asia

Trial and procedure

United Arab Emirates

Goldman Sachs (GS) played a "central role" in implicating IPIC in the scheme to launder money from Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the fund said in a statement. 1MDB and IPIC had been business partners before the 1MDB fund erupted in controversy.

The Abu Dhabi fund claims Goldman conspired with others to bribe former executives of IPIC and Aabar, inducing them to "misuse the companies' names, networks, and infrastructures to further the criminal schemes and to personally benefit Goldman Sachs" and others, according to the court filing. It did not say how much in damages IPIC is seeking.

The bank said it intends to fight the claims.

"We are in the process of assessing the details of allegations and fully expect to contest the claim vigorously," a Goldman Sachs spokesman said in a statement.

The IPIC suit also named as defendants ex-Goldman Sachs bankers Tim Leissner and Roger Ng, as well as Andrea Vella, who Goldman has placed on leave.

Earlier this month, the US Justice Department announced that Leissner, Goldman's former chairman of Southeast Asia, had pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder money and conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act through the payment of bribes to government officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi.

The government also filed charges against Ng, and Jho Low, the Malaysian financier who US officials say was behind much of the embezzlement plot. Ng was arrested in Malaysia and Low remains at large.

CNN has been unable to reach Ng for comment. A spokesperson for Low has said that Low maintains his innocence, and "simply asks that the public keep an open mind regarding this case."

Vella, who had served as Goldman's co-head of investment banking in Asia before he was demoted last month, was not named in the US government's lawsuits. Goldman Sachs is reviewing his alleged conduct related to the 1MDB case. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

In 2012 and 2013, Goldman Sachs arranged three large bond offerings for 1MDB. The bond sales, which raised a total of $6.5 billion, earned Goldman Sachs about $600 million in fees, according to court documents.

But more than $2.7 billion of the proceeds from those offerings was stolen from 1MDB, according to the Justice Department.

The bank, which has reportedly been meeting with Justice Department officials, maintains that rogue employees misled its legal and compliance teams about the deals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Sun with afternoon clouds.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mouse House

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 45°

Image

Vincennes Lincoln boys

Image

Washington girls

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

THS Boys basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Linton basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth