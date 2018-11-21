Clear

URGENT - Chief Justice Roberts defends judiciary in rare statement after Trump criticism

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 3:03 PM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 3:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Chief Justice John Roberts made a rare statement on Wednesday pushing back against President Donald Trump after the President again went after federal judges. "We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges," Roberts said. "What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for." Roberts' comment came in response to an inquiry from The Associated Press. On Tuesday, Trump slammed the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals again, this time after a judge from the Northern District of California -- where cases get appealed to the 9th Circuit -- issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration from barring migrants who cross into the US illegally from seeking asylum.

