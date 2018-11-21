Clear

Devin Lima of LFO dies at 41

Devin Lima, a member of the popular pop group LFO, died Wednesday after battling cancer, his mother told Us ...

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 1:48 PM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 1:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Devin Lima, a member of the popular pop group LFO, died Wednesday after battling cancer, his mother told Us Weekly.

Lima was 41.

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Latin America

Lima

Peru

Society

South America

The Americas

"My son has passed away," Filomena Lima told Us Weekly. "His fiancée was living with him and let us know that he passed at 2:45 in the morning. He was struggling for 13 months since his cancer diagnosis. The family is not good."

TMZ was first to report the news.

LFO began as a trio, featuring Lima, Brad Fischetti and Rich Cronin.

The group scored a hit in 1999 with their song "Summer Girls."

Cronin died of leukemia in 2010 and Lima and Fischetti went on to become a duo, releasing the single "Perfect 10" last summer.

It was Fischetti who shared last year that Lima has been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cancer.

"Devin asked me to give you this update without him because, frankly, he's just not feeling very well," Fischetti said in a video released to fans. "But, he asked me to send you his love and gratitude for all the love and prayers you guys have sent his way."

Lima had been hospitalized after surgeons removed a tumor from his adrenal gland.

Earlier this month, Fischetti posted some memories on the band's Instagram page.

"Last night we sat on the porch, enjoying the cool fall evening and reminiscing on the Rich in Love Tour," the caption read. "We both agree that it was among the best and most fun experiences we have ever had. Bittersweet because Rich wasn't with us, although we know he was with us in spirit."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Sun with afternoon clouds.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mouse House

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 45°

Image

Vincennes Lincoln boys

Image

Washington girls

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

THS Boys basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Linton basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth