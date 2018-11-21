Clear

Abortion rates in US reach a decade low, CDC reports

Abortion rates in the United States have dropped to their lowest level in 10 years, according to a report re...

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 1:48 PM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 1:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Abortion rates in the United States have dropped to their lowest level in 10 years, according to a report released Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

From 2006 to 2015, the year of the latest completed survey, reported abortions from participating areas fell 24%, from 842,855 to 638,169.

Abortion

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Continents and regions

Government organizations - US

Health and medical

Medical treatments and procedures

North America

Public health

Sexual and reproductive health

The Americas

United States

US Department of Health and Human Services

US federal departments and agencies

Going back to 1969, the CDC has completed its "abortion surveillance" to measure the number and characteristics of women who obtain legal abortions. Requests for information go out to the central health agencies in all 50 states, plus Washington and New York City. The most recent surveillance included voluntary abortion data from 49 areas, the exceptions being California, Maryland and New Hampshire.

What researchers found was a striking decrease from where abortion rates were a decade ago. In addition to the steep drop in the number of reported abortions, the rates fell in two other categories. The number of abortions among women 15-44 went down 26%, from 15.9 to 11.8 abortions per 1,000 women. And the number of abortions per 1,000 live births went down by 19%, from 233 to 188.

Compared with the previous year, 2014, there was a 2% decrease in abortions across the three measures.

Because reporting is voluntary and requirements for reporting vary across the country, the CDC acknowledges that the findings have limitations. The number of abortions reported to the CDC, for example, is 68% to 71% of the number established in a census of abortion providers by the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy group focused on reproductive health and rights, the report says. But the findings offer significant insights into how abortion is trending in the United States.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Sun with afternoon clouds.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mouse House

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 45°

Image

Vincennes Lincoln boys

Image

Washington girls

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

THS Boys basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Linton basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth