Clear

Outrage as Blac Chyna announces plans to sell skin-lightening cream

American reality TV star Blac Chyna is facing a social media backlash after announcing plans to sell a skin-...

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 1:49 PM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 1:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

American reality TV star Blac Chyna is facing a social media backlash after announcing plans to sell a skin-lightening cream.

In a post on her Instagram page, she said she had partnered with a beauty line called Whitenicious to launch a face cream in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city.

Africa

Beauty and personal care

Blac Chyna

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Consumer products

Continents and regions

Cosmetics and toiletries

Internet and WWW

Nigeria

Skin care products

Social media

Technology

Western Africa

The company website describes the Whitenicious x Blac Chyna Collection as an "illuminating and brightening cream" that "lightens without bleaching skin out."

A jar of the cream, handcrafted with Swarovski crystals, will cost $250, the company said.

Cameroonian singer Dencia, who founded the company, has been criticized for selling skin bleaching products. However, she has defended them, saying they only treat dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

They do not contain bleaching ingredients that could damage the skin, she said in an interview with Ebony magazine in 2014.

"Whitenicious doesn't have hydroquinone, and it doesn't have steroids, and it doesn't have mercury," she told Ebony.

Chemicals in skin-lightening products such as mercury can cause liver damage, reduced resistance to bacterial and fungal infections, anxiety, depression and psychosis, according to the World Health Organization.

Though creams containing mercury have been banned in the EU and Korea, whiteners are sold in Nigeria and many other African countries, including Togo and Senegal, without restriction.

Blac Chyna's decision has generated fierce criticism.

One of the critics was popular Nigerian-American beauty YouTuber Jackie Aina. "Keep this trash OUT OF NIGERIA," she tweeted, adding that such creams had a negative impact on people with dark skin.

"Saw a couple tweets stating 'please learn the difference between bleaching and lightening'....let's STOP acting like this advertisement, and company as a whole, ('whitenicious') does not promote 'lighter is better' mentality," Aina tweeted.

"We all have brains. Let's not be obtuse."

Others accused Black Chyna of exploiting the desire for fair skin in Nigeria, where 77% of women use bleaching products regularly, WHO said.

Blac Chyna's representative has not responded to requests for comment. The star has reacted to the backlash by disabling comments on her Instagram page but continues to post images.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Sun with afternoon clouds.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mouse House

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 45°

Image

Vincennes Lincoln boys

Image

Washington girls

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

THS Boys basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Linton basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth