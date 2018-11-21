Clear
'The Conners' drop big family news, there's a baby on the way

There's another Conner family member on the way.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Conners," viewers learned Becky Conner [Lecy Goranson], is pregnant. The news came after Becky had told her dad that she was getting nauseous at the Mexican restaurant where she works.

"I can't believe it!" her aunt, Jackie [Laurie Metcalf] said in response to her big news. "Your doctor gave you less than a five percent chance."

Becky wouldn't reveal the identity of the father, because at first she wasn't sure who it was. But after a process of elimination, Becky realized that it was the busboy at her Mexican restaurant, Emilio.

"The Conners" premiered in October without the show's main star, Roseanne Barr, who was fired from the after making racist comments in May. The show was immediately canceled but in June, ABC announced they had ordered a spinoff, without Barr.

The new season opened with Barr's character being killed off and the family grappling with her sudden death from an opioid overdose.

