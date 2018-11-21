Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Los Angeles sex crimes deputy held on suspicion of rape of teenage girl

A man entrusted with helping the victims of sex crimes get justice has been arrested on suspicion of rape of...

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 12:02 PM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 12:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man entrusted with helping the victims of sex crimes get justice has been arrested on suspicion of rape of a teenage girl while he was on duty, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

Deputy Neil Kimball, a 45-year-old sex crimes investigator, is also accused of preventing or dissuading a witness from testifying, a felony, according to a statement from the department.

California

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Los Angeles

North America

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Societal issues

Society

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Violence in society

Law and legal system

Michael Schwartz, a chief assistant district attorney in Ventura County, where the charges were being filed, said the rape charge carries a special allegation of tying or binding the victim. Schwartz said the alleged victim was 14 or 15 when the incident occurred and is 16 now.

Deputy Wally Bracks with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they believe the girl was 14.

It could not be immediately determined whether Kimball has an attorney.

Kimball was arrested Friday and is being held on $2 million bond. He has been placed on paid administrative leave, the Los Angeles sheriff's statement said.

"The investigation and arrest resulted from information provided to the department by a member of the public," the sheriff's department said. "The alleged conduct occurred during the scope of the employee's assignment with the Department's Special Victims Bureau."

Kimball is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon and could be appointed legal counsel then, Schwartz said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Sun with afternoon clouds.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mouse House

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 45°

Image

Vincennes Lincoln boys

Image

Washington girls

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

THS Boys basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Linton basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth