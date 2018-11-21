Clear
Catholic boys school students arrested after video emerges of sex assault of a classmate, Toronto police say

The sexual assault of a male student recorded on video has led to the arrest of six students from St. Michae...

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 12:01 PM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 12:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The sexual assault of a male student recorded on video has led to the arrest of six students from St. Michael's College School, an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto, police there said.

Charges of assault, gang sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon were filed against each of the suspected students, said Inspector Dominic Sinopoli, who leads the sex crimes unit. The school serves students in grades seven through 12, its website states.

Police learned about the assault last week and believe the incident happened this school year, he said. Authorities are investigating other possible crimes, he said, telling reporters Tuesday that the department has as many as four videos.

"We have reason to believe there are more videos and more incidents," Sinopoli said.

The episodes appear to have begun as hazing, then turned criminal, he said.

The school has expelled eight students as a result of the police investigation, it said in a news release.

Police on Tuesday reported receiving two new videos of a threatening event and an assault with a belt at the school, they said. Those are being investigated as criminal offenses, Sinopoli said.

The scandal has roiled St. Michael's College School, which was founded in 1852 and is Ontario's only independent Catholic school for young men, its website states.

The incidents are "offensive to everything we strive to teach our students," St. Michael's College School said in a statement.

"The victims of these horrendous acts are being supported and cared for," the school said. "We remain focused on our entire student body -- their safety, care, and well-being are our main priority."

