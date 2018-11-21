Clear

University of Maryland freshman dies from adenovirus-related illness

A student at the University of Maryland has died from adenovirus associated illness, the director of the uni...

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 7:43 AM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 7:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A student at the University of Maryland has died from adenovirus associated illness, the director of the university's health center said in a statement Tuesday.

The student was identified as Olivia Paregol, 18, by her family members, according to CNN affiliate WJLA.

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Diseases and disorders

Education

Education systems and institutions

Epidemics and outbreaks

Health and medical

Higher education

Infectious diseases

Life forms

Maryland

Microscopic life

North America

Northeastern United States

Public health

Society

The Americas

United States

Viruses

Students and student life

Paregol, a freshman, lived in a dormitory on the university's campus, her father Ian Paregol told WJLA. He said she also was battling Crohn's disease.

"She definitely appeared to be getting sicker and sicker," Ian Paregol told the news station.

The university learned of the first case of adenovirus on November 1, and since then has confirmed five other more cases of the virus, University Health Center Director David McBride said in a statement. The more severe adenovirus type 7 was identified in one of those cases, McBride said.

Adenovirus 7 is "most commonly associated with acute respiratory disease," according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other types of adenovirus infections can cause flu-like symptoms, pinkeye and diarrhea.

McBride said the university has responded by increasing the cleaning of "high-touch surfaces." He urged the campus community, especially people with chronic medical conditions, to take preventive measures to protect from the virus.

Paregol's death was announced just days after health officials in New Jersey confirmed that an 11th child had died in an adenovirus outbreak at a health care facility in that state. A total of 35 people in New Jersey, including 23 children, have become sick from the virus since September.

Adenoviruses are often spread by touching a contaminated person or surface, or through the air by coughing or sneezing. They are known to persist on unclean surfaces and medical instruments for long periods of time, and they may not be eliminated by common disinfectants, but they rarely cause severe illness in healthy people. However, people with weakened immune systems have a higher risk of severe disease, and they may remain contagious long after they recover, according to the CDC.

The university recommends that students visit a physician within 48 hours of developing symptoms, stressing that "vigilance is extremely important" for those with conditions like asthma and diabetes, or people who take medication that lowers immune function.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Sun with afternoon clouds.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 45°

Image

Vincennes Lincoln boys

Image

Washington girls

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

THS Boys basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Linton basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth