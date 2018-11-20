Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mark Zuckerberg defends his C-suite and says Sheryl Sandberg isn't going anywhere

Amid yet another scandal, Facebook is facing calls from investors and crit...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 9:54 PM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 9:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Amid yet another scandal, Facebook is facing calls from investors and critics to shake up its leadership.

But in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he intends to stay on as chairman and that his No. 2, Sheryl Sandberg, isn't going anywhere either.

Business figures

Mark Zuckerberg

Sheryl Sandberg

Companies

Facebook

Business executives

Labor and employment

Workers and professionals

"Sheryl is a really important part of this company and is leading a lot of the efforts to address a lot of the biggest issues that we have," Zuckerberg told CNN Business' Laurie Segall. "She's been an important partner for me for 10 years. ... I hope that we work together for decades more to come."

Asked if he would step down from the chairman role, Zuckerberg said, "that's not the plan."

Last week, a New York Times report claimed the company had been not been transparent enough about Russian interference during the 2016 US election on its platform. The report also said Facebook hired a PR firm called Definers Public Affairs to dig up dirt on its competitors. The group also reportedly encouraged reporters to examine the links between liberal billionaire George Soros and activists protesting against Facebook.

Zuckerberg also defended his C-suite and said he made substantive changes to the broader organization throughout the year.

"If you look at the management team at the end of 2018, it's quite different from what it was at the beginning of the year," he said. "On the product and engineering side, we completely restructured things."

In May, Facebook underwent a major leadership shake up, and shuffled the executives in charge of its most popular apps, such as WhatsApp and Messenger. It also moved some top talent to work on new ventures like blockchain.

Zuckerberg also pointed to new leaders in marketing, partnerships and communications. In addition, the company recently hired Former UK Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg to lead global affairs.

Still, Zuckerberg wields extraordinary power at Facebook (FB). He holds the majority of voting power in the company.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Partly Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How to keep packages from getting stolen from your porch

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast

Image

Saying goodbye to long time Terre Haute firefighter

Image

Company brings new jobs to Vermillion County

Image

Vincennes Main Street Project

Image

Three Knox County men accused of animal cruelty

Image

Vigo County leaders vote on jail design

Image

Location selected for new convention center

Image

County commissioners approved preliminary design for new Vigo County jail

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth