Clear

'Dancing with the Stars' announces winner

"Dancing with the Stars" crowns a shocking winner: country music radio host Bobby Bones.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 8:19 PM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 8:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

No one can say season 27 of "Dancing With the Stars" wasn't filled with surprises.

From the early eliminations of some of the more accomplished dancers such as singer Tinashe and actor Juan Pablo Di Pace to the no eliminations for the Disney Night performances, this season was a wild ride for many fans.

But the biggest shocker may have been the winner: country music radio host Bobby Bones.

Bones and his pro partner Sharna Burgess often didn't score the highest with the judges (though he did receive a perfect score near the end), but viewers' support helped to keep the duo in the competition and eventually led to them snagging the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Bones was clearly moved by the win.

"Thank you to the people and thank you to Sharna, who made all this possible," he said after co-host Tom Bergeron declared him the winner.

Bones also shared his gratitude on Twitter.

"Grateful for many things right now. Grateful for you that's seeing this," he tweeted. "Grateful for (Burgess). Grateful for the experience. Grateful for this mirrorball. And grateful for this picture."

Bergeron dubbed Bones "the people's champion" during the finale.

Model Alexis Ren and pro Alan Bersten, "Harry Potter" star Evanna Lynch and pro Keo Motsepe and Disney Channel star Milo Manheim and pro Witney Carson had also been vying for the win.

Bones admittedly had no dance experience, but he had plenty of heart -- something that touched the audience.

"I secretly love that everyone keeps underestimating @mrBobbyBones," one person tweeted. "It makes the wins that much more sweet to celebrate."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Partly Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How to keep packages from getting stolen from your porch

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast

Image

Saying goodbye to long time Terre Haute firefighter

Image

Company brings new jobs to Vermillion County

Image

Vincennes Main Street Project

Image

Three Knox County men accused of animal cruelty

Image

Vigo County leaders vote on jail design

Image

Location selected for new convention center

Image

County commissioners approved preliminary design for new Vigo County jail

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth