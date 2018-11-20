Clear

Police captain in charge during Parkland shooting resigns from department

Capt. Jan Jordan, who was in charge when a gunman killed 17 people inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Scho...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 6:29 PM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 6:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Capt. Jan Jordan, who was in charge when a gunman killed 17 people inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day earlier this year, has resigned, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Department.

Jordan was criticized last week during public safety hearings into the response to the shooting. She was also recently named in a lawsuit filed by Parkland, Florida, parents and students against the county and members of the sheriff's office.

CNN's phone call and emails seeking comment from the county attorney's office regarding the lawsuit were not immediately returned.

Jordan's resignation is effective Tuesday, a release from the department said. She joined the department in January 2013.

Nikolas Cruz, 20, is awaiting trial on 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty.

A judge entered a plea of not guilty on Cruz's behalf when he was arraigned in March after his attorney told the judge the teen was standing mute to the charges, meaning he was declining to enter a plea.

Additionally, Parkland District Sgt. Brian Miller has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal review of his response to the shooting at the school, the department said.

