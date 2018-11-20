Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

US flies B-52 bombers near contested islands in the South China Sea

Two US B-52 bombers flew near contested islands in the South China Sea Monday, according to US Pacific Air F...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 4:42 PM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 4:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two US B-52 bombers flew near contested islands in the South China Sea Monday, according to US Pacific Air Forces.

"Two US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers departed Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and participated in a routine training mission" in "the vicinity of the South China Sea," US Pacific Air Forces said in a statement.

Aircraft

Armed forces

Asia

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Environment and natural resources

Fighters and bombers

Islands and reefs

Landforms and ecosystems

Military

Military aircraft

Military weapons

North America

Oceans and Seas (by name)

Physical locations

South China Sea

The Americas

United States

Weapons and arms

"This recent mission is consistent with international law and United States' long-standing commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," the statement added.

While the US routinely flies bombers in the vicinity of the South China Sea as part of its long standing "Continuous Bomber Presence" missions, Beijing is particularly sensitive about the presence of US military forces near areas where the Chinese government has built islands and established military facilities on disputed maritime features.

In September, a Chinese warship came within 45 yards of the USS Decatur, forcing the US vessel to maneuver to avoid a collision, and the US Navy labeled China's actions "unsafe and unprofessional."

That incident took place while the Decatur was conducting a "Freedom of Navigation Operation," which involved sailing within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and Johnson reefs in the Spratly Islands.

The US has accused China of deploying anti-ship missiles, electronic jammers, and surface to air missiles to contested islands in the South China Sea.

China's emplacement of those missiles gives Beijing "the potential to exert national control over international waters and airspace through which over three trillion dollars in goods travel every year," US Navy Adm. Phil Davidson, the commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, said Saturday at the Halifax International Security Forum.

"The (People's Republic of China) says they're militarizing these features in order to defend Chinese sovereignty, but in doing so they're now violating the sovereignty of every other nation's ability to fly, sail, and operate in accordance with international law -- the right of all nations to trade, to communicate, to send their financial information, to send their communications through cables under the sea," Davidson added.

But despite tensions between Beijing and Washington, Chinese authorities have recently granted a US Navy aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, permission to make a port call in Hong Kong, two US defense officials told CNN.

China had previously cancelled a Hong Kong port visit by the USS Wasp back in September.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Some sun returning!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

County commissioners approved preliminary design for new Vigo County jail

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runner, Informational & Registration Meeting Terre Haute North HS

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny. Cold NW breeze. High: 37°

Image

Ready to hop on the Keto Diet train? Part 2

Image

Newton

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Bikes for Tykes totals

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth