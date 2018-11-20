Clear

Will Colton Underwood lose his virginity on 'The Bachelor'?

The trailer for Season 23 of "The Bachelor" dropped on Tuesday and it is dramatic.The big qu...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 2:57 PM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 2:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The trailer for Season 23 of "The Bachelor" dropped on Tuesday and it is dramatic.

The big question teased in the preview is whether bachelor Colton Hayes Underwood will lose his virginity to one of the contestants.

Arts and entertainment

Reality television

Television programming

Underwood, 26, who starred on Season 14 of "The Bachelorette" and on "Bachelor in Paradise," has been open about his decision to remain celibate. Whether he will have a change of heart is unclear.

"[Being a virgin] needs to be normalized; it's just who I am and what I believe in," he told People magazine. "I hold a lot of value in it and I hold it to a high standard. I'm just waiting for the right heart."

Related: Colton Underwood: The first virgin 'Bachelor' and what else to know

But Underwood's virginity is just one suspenseful plot point teased in the upcoming season. The trailer also shows Underwood storming off from the set, tears and cop cars. What's up with all the sirens?

Some major drama appears to go down but in true "Bachelor" fashion, viewers will have to wait until January 7 to see how it all plays out.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Some sun returning!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

County commissioners approved preliminary design for new Vigo County jail

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runner, Informational & Registration Meeting Terre Haute North HS

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny. Cold NW breeze. High: 37°

Image

Ready to hop on the Keto Diet train? Part 2

Image

Newton

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Bikes for Tykes totals

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth