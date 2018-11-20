Clear

Suspected killer of 'Baby Hope' dies in custody

The man police say raped and killed the 4-year-old girl known for decades only as "Baby Hope," has died, aut...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 2:58 PM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 2:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The man police say raped and killed the 4-year-old girl known for decades only as "Baby Hope," has died, authorities said.

Conrado Juarez, 58, died Sunday evening in criminal custody at the Montefiore Nyack Hospital in Nyack, New York, said Janine Kava, a spokeswoman for the New York State Commission of Correction. He'd previously been held at the Rockland County Jail.

Children

Ciudad Juárez

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Homicide

Latin America

Mexico

North America

Population and demographics

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Societal issues

Society

The Americas

Violence in society

Law and legal system

New York (State)

Northeastern United States

United States

Arrests

Criminal law

Law enforcement

Kava declined to comment on the manner and cause of Juarez's death, saying a commission investigation was underway.

An attorney for Juarez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Juarez was awaiting trial on charges he raped and killed his cousin, Anjelica Castillo.

The little girl was known only as "Baby Hope" when construction workers found her abused and decomposed body in 1991 in an ice chest by the side of a New York roadway.

Anjelica's body was bound and in a garbage bag, hidden under some soda cans in a blue and white cooler. She had been smothered and sexually molested, and her body was so badly decomposed that several sketches were made to suggest what she looked like.

She was never reported missing.

Anjelica was identified in early 2013 after DNA tests were performed on her exhumed remains.

Juarez was arrested that year in what authorities described as the culmination of the 22-year-old cold case murder.

Detailing a nightmarish crime

Juarez confessed soon after his arrest, police said, though Juarez's attorney reportedly later argued in court the confession was coerced.

Juarez, who was 30 at the time of the alleged crime, said he went to an apartment in Queens shared by seven of his relatives and saw Anjelica in the hallway, Police Commissioner Ray Kelly told reporters as he announced Juarez's arrest.

Juarez told police he smothered Anjelica with a pillow while raping her.

When the girl went motionless, Juarez told police, he summoned his sister from another room. It was she who told Juarez to get rid of the body and who provided the cooler, Kelly said.

Juarez then "folded the girl in half," tied her, placed her in a garbage bag inside the cooler and placed soda cans on top of her body, New York Assistant District Attorney Melissa Mourges during Juarez's arraignment.

Juarez and his sister hailed a cab to Manhattan, dropped the cooler off in a wooded area near the parkway, then went their separate ways, authorities said.

By the time of Juarez's arrest, his sister, Balvena Juarez Ramirez, had died.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Some sun returning!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

County commissioners approved preliminary design for new Vigo County jail

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runner, Informational & Registration Meeting Terre Haute North HS

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny. Cold NW breeze. High: 37°

Image

Ready to hop on the Keto Diet train? Part 2

Image

Newton

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Bikes for Tykes totals

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth