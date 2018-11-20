Clear

Rams and Chiefs shootout nabs biggest 'Monday Night Football' ratings since 2014

If you need more evidence that ...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 1:11 PM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 1:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If you need more evidence that big scoring equals big TV ratings for the NFL then look no further than this week's "Monday Night Football."

The Los Angeles Rams 54 to 51 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs brought in a 11.3 overnight rating for ESPN. That's the best overnight rating for "Monday Night Football" since 2014.

Football (American)

NFL

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

Monday night's ratings were up more than 57% from last year's week 11 match-up, which was between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks.

Nielsen takes the percentage of households watching in 56 U.S. markets and comes up with an overnight average. That means that 11.3% of households in these 56 markets tuned in to watch Monday's game.

Viewership peaked during the final drive at around midnight on the East Coast.

The Rams and Chiefs offered viewers one of the most impressive offensive displays in NFL history.

The two teams, both of which came into Monday night's game with a 9 -1 record, scored 14 touchdowns and gained over 1,000 yards combined. It's the first time in NFL history that two teams scored more than 50 points each in a game. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes had six touchdowns alone.

It was also the most combined points in a game in the nearly 50 year history of "Monday Night Football."

The NFL's ratings, which have been sluggish in recent years, have received a solid boost this season. Media observers argue the upswing in ratings is attributed to the big offensive numbers that teams have put up this year.

Following week 10, the NFL's viewership is up roughly 3% from 2017.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Some sun returning!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runner, Informational & Registration Meeting Terre Haute North HS

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny. Cold NW breeze. High: 37°

Image

Ready to hop on the Keto Diet train? Part 2

Image

Newton

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Bikes for Tykes totals

Image

Holiday Decoration Hazards

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth