Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Talk about baste appeal -- Trump set to pardon turkey

Approximately 44 million turkeys were Thanksgiving dinner in the United States last year, but on Tuesday at ...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 11:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Approximately 44 million turkeys were Thanksgiving dinner in the United States last year, but on Tuesday at the White House, one lucky bird is going to be spared a similar fate.

President Donald Trump will participate in the time-honored tradition of the turkey pardon, granting clemency to a bird in the White House Rose Garden before jetting off to Mar-a-Lago for a long holiday weekend.

Amnesty and pardons

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Donald Trump

Food and drink

Food products

Fruits and vegetables

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Kinds of foods and beverages

Law and legal system

Meat products

Political Figures - US

Politics

Poultry

US federal government

Vegetables

White House

Hailing from South Dakota, this year's pardon contestants are Peas and Carrots. The poultry pair's journey to Washington was a veritable gravy train.

Presidential turkeys are raised separately from their soon-to-be-stuffed counterparts, according to the South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council.

Per the council, Peas and Carrots lived in their own house away from the other turkeys and were handled regularly to "get used to people and activity," as it is important that they wouldn't be in a fowl mood for their big day.

Weighing in at 39 and 41 pounds, respectively, Peas and Carrots hatched in late June of this year. Since then, the fluffy duo has developed a social media presence, knowing the importance of appealing to the baste.

Picking who to pardon

The National Turkey Federation documented their trip from the Dakotas all the way to Washington via the warm backseat of a wood shaving-filled Suburban.

Upon their arrival, the duo rested up for their big day blocks away from the White House at the luxe Willard Hotel.

Peas and Carrots took the stage at a formal news conference Monday morning at the Willard and fun facts about each turkey were posted on the Turkey Federation's account. Peas, for instance, enjoys popcorn and the musical stylings of Brad Paisley. Carrots is more of an Elvis fan, preferring to snack on M&Ms.

As of Tuesday morning, the poll for a favorite turkey on the official White House account was tied 50-50 with just under 50,000 votes -- certainly within the margin of error for a recount.

Although a president traditionally pardons one turkey, both Peas and Carrots will live out the rest of their turkey lives -- an expectancy of 10 years -- at Virginia Tech's "Gobblers Rest" exhibit, where they will be cared for by students and veterinarians in the university's Animal and Poultry Sciences Department.

Origin story

Rumors of turkey pardons go back in presidential history as far as the Lincoln administration. Folklore has it that Lincoln's young son asked his father to spare a pet turkey that was supposed to be part of their Thanksgiving dinner.

The competition of the delivery became national news in the 1920s when a turkey from Texas sent to President Woodrow Wilson in a White House-shaped crate battled outside the White House with a turkey from Kentucky. The Kentucky turkey emerged victorious, per the White House Historical Association.

The National Turkey Federation became the official turkey supplier to the first family in 1947 and the formal turkey presentation ceremony has been around since President Harry Truman. Truman was the first to accept a turkey from them -- however, he did not spare the bird.

The first documented turkey pardon was given by President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

Pardoning the turkeys didn't catch on right away. Even though President Gerald Ford pardoned President Richard Nixon, neither one of them decided to officially pardon any turkeys.

Turkey pardoning became the norm in the White House in 1989 when President George H.W. Bush revived the tradition, now a staple of the White House holiday season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Some sun returning!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runner, Informational & Registration Meeting Terre Haute North HS

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny. Cold NW breeze. High: 37°

Image

Ready to hop on the Keto Diet train? Part 2

Image

Newton

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Bikes for Tykes totals

Image

Holiday Decoration Hazards

Image

A board will decide the fate of local police officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth