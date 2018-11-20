Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The worst year to be a human has been revealed by researchers

It's easy to look back on the past through rose-tinted glasses, as the saying goes, but new research suggest...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 11:59 AM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 11:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's easy to look back on the past through rose-tinted glasses, as the saying goes, but new research suggests that the mid-sixth century was definitely a time to forget.

A team of historians and scientists has identified A.D. 536 as the beginning of a terrible sequence of events for humankind.

Epidemics and outbreaks

Health and medical

Public health

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Marketing and advertising

History and historical discoveries

Humanities and social sciences

Accidents, disasters and safety

Environment and natural resources

Landforms and ecosystems

Natural disasters

Volcanic eruptions

Volcanoes

A massive volcanic eruption spewed a huge cloud of ash that shrouded the Northern Hemisphere in darkness and caused a drop in temperatures that led to crop failure and starvation, said co-lead study author Professor Christopher Loveluck of the University of Nottingham in the UK.

Then the misery was compounded in A.D. 542 as cold and hungry populations in the eastern Roman Empire were struck by the bubonic plague.

Now, in collaboration with glaciologist Paul Mayewski at the Climate Change Institute of the University of Maine in Orono, Loveluck's team has identified the source of the cloud.

By analyzing ice samples from the Colle Gnifetti Glacier in the Swiss Alps, the researchers were able to identify atmospheric pollutants deposited over the past 2,000 years, according to the study, published last week in the journal Antiquity.

Substances found in the ice provide evidence that the eruption took place in Iceland, not California, as suggested by previous research.

The eruption and the 542 plague outbreak caused economic stagnation in Europe, which lasted more than 30 years until 575, when there were early signs of recovery, Loveluck said.

This recovery is evidenced by a spike in airborne lead particles that show up in ice samples.

Lead ore was used to smelt silver, and its presence provides evidence that the precious metal was once again in demand for making new coins as the European economy started to grow quickly in 640, according to Loveluck.

"There is evidence of total economic transformation between 640 and 660," Loveluck said.

We might think that we have a lot to complain about in 2018, but at least we're not fighting off the plague as we shiver under a cloud of volcanic ash that blocks out the sun.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Some sun returning!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runner, Informational & Registration Meeting Terre Haute North HS

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny. Cold NW breeze. High: 37°

Image

Ready to hop on the Keto Diet train? Part 2

Image

Newton

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Bikes for Tykes totals

Image

Holiday Decoration Hazards

Image

A board will decide the fate of local police officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth