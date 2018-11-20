Clear

Zinke says not the time to cast blame over California fires, then rips 'radical environmentalists'

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says it's not the time for finger-pointing over the destruction of the deadly ...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 10:46 AM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 10:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says it's not the time for finger-pointing over the destruction of the deadly California wildfires -- yet he's openly blaming "radical environmentalists" for a lack of forest management that he says are spreading the infernos.

"I will lay this on the foot of the environmental radicals that have prevented us from managing the forests for years, and you know what, this is on them," Zinke said in an interview with Breitbart News on Sunday.

Accidents, disasters and safety

California

California wildfires

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Environment and natural resources

Environmentalism

Fires

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Natural disasters

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Ryan Zinke

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

US Cabinet

US Department of the Interior

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

White House

Wildfires

At one point, Zinke said it it's "not time for finger-pointing" -- right before he pointed fingers at "radical environmentalists."

"This is where America stands. It's not time for finger-pointing. We know the problem: it's been years of neglect, and in many cases, it's been these radical environmentalists that want nature to take its course," Zinke said. "We have dead and dying timber. We can manage it using best science, best practices. But to let this devastation go on year after year after year is unacceptable."

The Interior Secretary and former Montana congressman has made similar comments over the last week with regard to the wildfires, which have killed scores of people. One notable potential factor in the devastation that he hasn't mentioned is climate change.

Zinke's comments come after President Donald Trump surveyed the devastation in Northern California on Saturday and suggested raking the forest floors to prevent future wildfires, claiming the President of Finland suggested this method to him. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said he doesn't recall discussing this tactic with Trump.

After briefing the President on the status of the fires, Zinke said Trump was "engaged."

"We need to actively manage our forests, and the president is absolutely right," Zinke said. "This is as much about mismanagement over time -- it wasn't just the last administration. This has been going on for years."

Chad Hanson, a research ecologist with the John Muir Project and a national director of the Sierra Club, has pushed back against the Trump administration's reasoning for the devastation.

"It is deeply troubling that Trump and his administration would support logging as a way to curb fires when studies have shown it's ineffective," Hanson wrote in a CNN op-ed over the weekend. "In the most comprehensive scientific analysis conducted on the issue of forest management and fire intensity -- which looked at more than 1,500 fires on tens of millions of acres across the Western United States over three decades -- we found that forests with the fewest environmental protections and the most logging actually tend to burn much more intensely, not less."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Some sun returning!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runner, Informational & Registration Meeting Terre Haute North HS

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny. Cold NW breeze. High: 37°

Image

Ready to hop on the Keto Diet train? Part 2

Image

Newton

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Bikes for Tykes totals

Image

Holiday Decoration Hazards

Image

A board will decide the fate of local police officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth