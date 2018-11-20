Clear

Short, Scaramucci say Ivanka private email use 'hypocritical'

Two former high-ranking White House officials publicly said Tuesday that Ivanka Trump's use of a personal em...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 8:20 AM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 8:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two former high-ranking White House officials publicly said Tuesday that Ivanka Trump's use of a personal email account for official White House business was "hypocritical," because the Trump campaign vociferously criticized Hillary Clinton in 2016 for a similar practice.

According to emails released by the watchdog group American Oversight, Trump used her personal account to email Cabinet officials, White House aides and assistants. The Presidential Records Act requires all official White House communications and records be preserved.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Computer science and information technology

Donald Trump

Email

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Internet and WWW

Internet software and applications

Ivanka Trump

Political Figures - US

Politics

Software and applications

Technology

US federal government

White House

2016 Presidential election

Anthony Scaramucci

Business figures

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton email scandal

Marc Short

Political candidates

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

"Well, look, Alisyn, it's hypocritical and certainly it looks bad, and I'm sure the media will have a field day with it today," former White House legislative affairs director Marc Short Short told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

"I accept that today's story is an ironic one and shows hypocrisy and is a mistake, and the administration shouldn't have had government emails going to private emails servers," he said, adding that "all of the emails have been handed back over to the federal government."

Speaking later on "New Day," former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci made a similar point.

"Well, certainly I think it's hypocritical. I think even Ivanka, if she was interviewed about, she'd have to say it was a mistake. You can't do that in that position," Scaramucci told Camerota.

"There had to be a reason why she was doing that. The same thing I would say about Secretary Clinton," he added. "I think it's a serious matter. I'm not making light of it."

On Monday, The Washington Post reported the White House conducted an investigation into Trump's email usage and that she used her personal email address for much of 2017.

The White House had no comment on Ivanka Trump's email practices.

The Post reported Ivanka Trump's attorney, Abbe Lowell, forwarded all the emails he believed were related to official government business to her government email account. Lowell believed that would rectify any violations of records law.

The disclosure of Trump's usage of a private email account immediately evoked comparisons to Clinton, whose usage of a private email server instead of a government email account during her time as secretary of state was a central part of President Donald Trump's campaign against her in 2016.

Trump's supporters often chanted -- and still do, on occasion -- "Lock her up!" at the mention of Clinton, and Trump has frequently accused Clinton of receiving special treatment because she was not charged for skirting the Presidential Records Act with her email practices.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Some sun returning!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny. Cold NW breeze. High: 37°

Image

Ready to hop on the Keto Diet train? Part 2

Image

Newton

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Bikes for Tykes totals

Image

Holiday Decoration Hazards

Image

A board will decide the fate of local police officer

Image

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth