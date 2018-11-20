'Positive outlook' for Sophia Floersch after nine-hour spinal operation

Sophia Floersch has undergone a lengthy operation on her spine to repair the injury she suffered in Sunday's horrific crash at the Macau Formula Three Grand Prix.

Her Van Amersfoort Racing team released a statement detailing the complicated procedure, adding "the initial signs give a positive outlook towards her recovery."

"It took a team of specialists over nine hours to repair her fractured vertebra and remove a bone splinter, which was sitting dangerously close to her spinal cord," the statement read.

During the operations, doctors used bone from Floersch's hip to repair the damaged vertebrae.

The 17-year-old's car was traveling at 171.6 mph (276.2 kph) when she lost control, going airborne and slamming into the track fence where marshals and photographers were gathered.

Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi, whose car Floersch collided with, was also taken to hospital along with two members of the media and one marshal.

'No fear of paralysis'

Van Amersfoort Racing team principal Frits van Amersfoort has told the BBC that "everything is working and everything is in order" following the procedure.

"Paralysis was the main fear," he explained. "That's why the operation had to be done quite quickly because there was a danger it [her spinal cord] could be damaged.

"We are extremely happy that she is now recovering and that everything went extremely well. There's no fear of paralysis whatsoever."

Despite the terrifying incident, van Amersfoort said he was "quite sure" Floersch would return to racing "after some time."

"Luckily enough winter is now beginning so she will have time to recover and I am quite sure that she will be back.

"That's what the racing blood always does -- coming back because this is the sport we all love."