France: Carlos Ghosn can't continue to lead Renault

The French government is moving to install an interim leader at Renault following the arrest of CEO and Chai...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 5:25 AM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 5:25 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The French government is moving to install an interim leader at Renault following the arrest of CEO and Chairman Carlos Ghosn in Japan on Monday.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that he would meet with representatives from Renault on Tuesday to discuss appointing interim management because Ghosn is "no longer capable of leading the group."

A Renault (RNSDF) spokeswoman said the company's board would meet Tuesday evening. The French government owns 15% of Renault.

Ghosn, an auto industry legend who is also chairman of Nissan (NSANY) and Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF), was detained by Japanese authorities after an internal investigation at Nissan revealed "significant acts of misconduct" over many years.

Nissan said it includes significantly under-reporting his compensation and misusing company assets. Ghosn is yet to respond to the allegations.

Le Maire said in a television interview he would not request that Ghosn be removed from the company's board "because we have no proof."

The French government official said his priority was securing the future of Renault.

"To all the workers of Renault: do not worry, we are dealing with the subject, we are demanding an interim governance and we are taking all necessary contacts to guarantee the continuity of the Renault-Nissan alliance," he said on Twitter.

