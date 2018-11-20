Clear

Clapper: Trump took a shot at intel community

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says President Donald Trump is insulting the intelligence community with his recent comments on retired Adm. William McRaven, who oversaw the raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 3:48 AM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 3:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Monday criticized President Donald Trump for chastising retired Adm. William McRaven, who oversaw the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

"What this really is is misplaced criticism of Bill McRaven," Clapper told Brianna Keilar on "CNN Right Now."

"It's really a slam at the intelligence community, who was responsible for tracking down Osama bin Laden, and reflects, I think, his complete ignorance about what that took."

"It took patience and perseverance over a period of years from the intelligence community. Principally, the Central Intelligence Agency. That was more of an indictment against the intelligence committee, though he may not have realized it, rather than Bill McRaven," continued Clapper, who served as the director of national intelligence under Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

On Sunday, Trump had labeled McRaven -- a former Navy SEAL -- a "Hillary Clinton fan" when asked about McRaven's criticism of the President's rhetoric toward the media.

"He's a Hillary Clinton backer and an Obama backer," Trump told Fox News. "And, frankly, wouldn't it have been nice if we got Osama bin Laden a lot sooner than that?"

Trump doubled down on the sentiment on Monday in a tweet.

"Of course we should have captured Osama Bin Laden long before we did," he said. "I pointed him out in my book just BEFORE the attack on the World Trade Center. President Clinton famously missed his shot. We paid Pakistan Billions of Dollars & they never told us he was living there. Fools!.."

Clapper said Monday that Trump's comments were "typical."

"Bill McRaven's a national hero," he said. "His performance in orchestrating the actual attack was masterful, and I think the country owes him a great debt for his leadership and his lifetime of service."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Cloudy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ready to hop on the Keto Diet train? Part 2

Image

Newton

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Bikes for Tykes totals

Image

Holiday Decoration Hazards

Image

A board will decide the fate of local police officer

Image

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

Image

Curt Mallory

Image

NV Football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth