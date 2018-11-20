Fatal shootings mark beginning of holiday week

Thanksgiving week got off to a violent start Monday.
Attacks in a Chicago hospital, on a Denver street, in a Philadelphia basement and at a suburban St. Louis business left 10 people dead -- including one of the gunmen -- and at least four people injured.
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Colorado
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
Deaths and fatalities
Denver
Health and medical
Health care
Health care facilities
Hospitals
Law enforcement
North America
Policing and police forces
Shootings
Society
Southwestern United States
The Americas
United States
Holidays and observances
Homicide
Thanksgiving
Northeastern United States
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia
Midwestern United States
Missouri
St. Louis
Gunman kills three at Chicago hospital
A police officer, a doctor and a pharmaceutical assistant were killed after a Monday afternoon shooting at Chicago's Mercy Hospital.
The gunman, who was in a relationship with the one of the victims, also died, police said.
It's not clear if he died from police gunfire or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Around 3:30 p.m., the gunman approached one of the female victims -- a hospital employee -- in the hospital's parking lot and an argument ensued. Police were called after the man revealed a handgun to a friend of the woman who had tried to intervene.
When officers responded to the scene, the gunman opened fire on them before they could exit their vehicle. Officers followed him into the hospital and exchanged gunfire with him, police said.
During the shootout, police officer Samuel Jimenez -- a father of three -- was fatally wounded.
One fatally shot -- four wounded -- in Denver
One person was fatally shot and four others were wounded Monday in downtown Denver, officials said.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and four people were taken to the hospital, all in a stable condition, the Denver Police Department said.
The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. near Coors Field on Lawrence and 21st streets.
Police are talking to witnesses hoping to get a description of a suspect, authorities said.
Missouri sexual assault and fatal shooting
St. Louis County police are searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous after a woman was shot at a Catholic Supply business in Ballwin, Missouri -- about 30 miles west of St. Louis -- Monday afternoon.
Officers called to the scene found her suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the St. Louis County Police Department said in a statement.
The suspect committed a sexual assault and shot a woman at the business before fleeing the scene, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital and police later said on Facebook that the incident "is now a homicide investigation."
Four found executed in Philadelphia basement
Police called to a home in Southwest Philadelphia midday Monday found the bodies of four people in the basement.
The victims -- two men and two women who appeared to have been in their 30s -- each were shot in the head, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told reporters.
"All four of these individuals were executed. There are no ifs, ands or buts about it," he said.
He said preliminary information suggested that the two men were related.
CNN affiliate 6ABC reported that police said at least one of the men lived in the house.
Related Content
- Fatal shootings mark beginning of holiday week
- Early-morning vigil marks one week since Waffle House shooting
- SOTU marks Melania's first appearance in weeks
- #IfSlaveryWasAChoice marks bad week for Kanye West
- US-Mexico trade deal marks beginning of new friendship
- Multiple fatalities in synagogue shooting
- Mark Geragos Fast Facts
- Mark Zuckerberg Fast Facts
- A series of failures in Florida shooting mark week of stunning revelations
- California firefighters begin week on attack