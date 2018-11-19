Clear

Failure to turn over Whitaker's public financial disclosure forms angers critics

Ethics experts are crying foul after requests for the public financial disclosures of Acting Attorney Genera...

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 4:27 PM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 4:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ethics experts are crying foul after requests for the public financial disclosures of Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker have gone unfulfilled.

In a letter sent to the US Office of Government Ethics Friday, American Oversight, an outside watchdog group, said that the Department of Justice had not produced a copy of Whitaker's public financial disclosure reports, despite regulations requiring them to do so, and asked the ethics agency to investigate.

Ethics

Matt Whitaker

Political Figures - US

Society

Walter Shaub

Whitaker, who served as chief of staff to the former attorney general up until his appointment to the top role earlier this month, would likely have had to file two sets of public financial disclosures since joining the Justice Department last year. According to federal ethics law, agencies must make those reports available to public requestors within 30 days of their filing -- a deadline that would have already passed for Whitaker.

"The idea that they wouldn't release this report promptly is mind-boggling," said Walter Shaub, the former director of the US Office of Government Ethics.

Shaub, a senior adviser to another ethics watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, and a CNN contributor, said Monday that his own outside group had also requested Whitaker's financial disclosures nearly two weeks ago, and has been told their request is "processing."

"There's nothing to process," Shaub said. Federal regulation "doesn't allow for any redactions. They just simply have to release them. So the entire process consists of them hitting print to PDF and attaching that PDF to an email."

Shaub said the DOJ responses amounted to a "temporary denial," which he called illegal.

The Justice Department declined to comment for CNN's request about the status of Whitaker's forms.

CNN has also requested Whitaker's financial disclosure forms from the DOJ and a spokeswoman for the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said Monday that the minority was "in the process of trying to get" the forms.

American Oversight told CNN on Monday that it had not yet received a response to its letter from OGE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Continued clouds, rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How To Avoid Salmonella In Your Thanksgiving Turkey

Image

Consumers Expected To Spend About $1,200 This Holiday

Image

New Rockefeller Christmas Tree Star Unveiled

Image

Behind The Scenes With The Rockettes

Image

Group rates 10 worst toys this holiday season

Image

Dad honored with 44-year-old Christmas tree

Image

Neiman Marcus releases Christmas fantasy gift list

Image

BridgetonCountry Christmas

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Take a look at this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps