Clear

Instagram cracks down on fake likes, follows and comments

Instagram is the latest social media platform to crack down on fake likes and comments.On Monday, the...

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 2:42 PM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 2:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Instagram is the latest social media platform to crack down on fake likes and comments.

On Monday, the company began removing "inauthentic" likes, follows and comments from accounts that use third-party apps that falsely inflate popularity. In a blog post, Instagram said this is part of a greater effort to maintain an "authentic" platform.

Companies

Facebook

Instagram

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Computer science and information technology

Mobile apps

Mobile technology

Software and applications

Technology

Internet and WWW

Social media

The move comes as social media sites, including Instagram's parent company Facebook, face increasing criticism over the presence of trolls, fake news and misinformation on their platforms. Earlier this year, Twitter purged tens of millions of accounts from users' follower counts. These accounts were previously locked due to suspicious activity.

Instagram said it built machine learning tools to help detect and remove fake popularity boosting. Users can sign up for such services by providing their username and password in exchange for more likes and followers. These services use bots that leave comments and like posts on real Instagram accounts, often for a fee.

Accounts that use such third-party apps will receive a message notifying them inauthentic likes, follows and comments have been removed from their posts and account. Users will be prompted to change their password and revoke access for the popularity boosting service in order to secure their account. Instagram acknowledges some users may have unintentionally shared their log-in information with third-parties.

An Instagram spokesperson declined to give more details about how the tools identify this behavior, beyond saying spam activity looks different than normal activity on Instagram.

The company said accounts that continue using these third-party services to boost their audience "may see their Instagram experience impacted," according to the blog post. For example, those users could see their number of followers drop as a result.

Earlier this year, the company introduced new machine learning technology to proactively detect bullying in photos and captions. The posts are then sent for review by humans.

It's also made efforts to avoid some of the trust issues plaguing its parent company, Facebook. In August, Instagram announced new tools that help users know who's actually behind some of the platform's largest accounts. It also introduced a new verification system for celebrities and public figures, and began offering support for the use of third-party authenticator apps.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Continued clouds, rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Group rates 10 worst toys this holiday season

Image

Dad honored with 44-year-old Christmas tree

Image

Neiman Marcus releases Christmas fantasy gift list

Image

BridgetonCountry Christmas

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Take a look at this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Image

Sneak Peek At Macy's Thanksgiving Day Balloons

Image

Black Friday Isn't Always Best Day For Big Bargains

Image

Adding Pizazz to Your Thanksgiving Dinner!

Image

New Macy's Thanksgiving parade floats

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps