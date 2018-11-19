Clear

Jaden Smith doubles down on Tyler, the Creator 'boyfriend' claim

Are they or aren't they?Fans have been trying to figure out whether rappers Jaden Smith and Tyler, th...

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 12:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Are they or aren't they?

Fans have been trying to figure out whether rappers Jaden Smith and Tyler, the Creator are a couple.

Celebrities

Jaden Smith

Will Smith

It all began when Smith, who is the son of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, said during a concert that Tyler, the Creator "is my f**king boyfriend."

"Tyler doesn't want to say but Tyler's my m****f***ing boyfriend," Smith said in a not-suitable-for-work video that has gone viral. "And he's been my my m****f***ing boyfriend my whole f**king life."

Because Smith appeared to be laughing when he said it, and Tyler is shown shaking his head and waving his hand as if to say it wasn't true, there has been speculation that Smith was joking or meant Tyler is his boy, who is a friend.

But during a recent appearance on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, Smith reiterated what he said.

"I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend, and that's true," Smith said. "So, just so you know."

Naturally, Twitter is dying to know the truth.

"I can't tell if Jaden Smith is trolling about going out with Tyler, The creator but if it's legit then IM JEALOUS," one person tweeted.

CNN has reached out to reps for both artists for comment.

