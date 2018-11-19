Clear

New Muslim congresswoman will seek to allow religious headwear in the House

Last week, Democrats announced a proposal to end a rule that bans headwear on the House floor. Rep.-elect Il...

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 12:53 PM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 12:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Last week, Democrats announced a proposal to end a rule that bans headwear on the House floor. Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim congresswomen, vocally supported the move on social media this weekend.

"No one puts a scarf on my head but me. It's my choice -- one protected by the first amendment," the Minnesotan wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Politics

US Congress

US House of Representatives

Belief, religion and spirituality

Demographic groups

Muslim people

Political organizations

Population and demographics

Society

US Democratic Party

US political parties

Omar wears a religious headscarf, and under the current 181-year-old rule, a House member must be "uncovered" in order to address the floor, and cannot even enter the House "with his head covered."

The proposal to amend this rule to allow for religious head coverings was co-authored by Omar, along with House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Jim McGovern.

Five things you didn't know about religious veils

CNN has reached out to Omar's office for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Continued clouds, rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Take a look at this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Image

Sneak Peek At Macy's Thanksgiving Day Balloons

Image

Black Friday Isn't Always Best Day For Big Bargains

Image

Adding Pizazz to Your Thanksgiving Dinner!

Image

New Macy's Thanksgiving parade floats

Image

Terre Haute man, McDonald's manager accused of taking photo of 10-year-old in bathroom stall near Bl

Image

Search continues for missing teen

Image

Pringles Selling Thanksgiving-Flavored Chips For Limited Time

Image

Miss Hunt 5th Grade Class Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School

Image

Snowflake Pageant takes place in Brazil

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps