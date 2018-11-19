Clear

Don't look for a 'Scrubs' revival series

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 1:30 PM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 1:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Thanks for getting us all excited for a "Scrubs" reunion, Zach Braff!

The actor got fans in a tizzy after he posted a reunion photo on Instagram that featured some of his co-stars.

But according to The Hollywood Reporter, don't set your DVR just yet.

The publication reported that creator Bill Lawrence recently said he has reservations about reviving the popular comedy series.

"I would do anything to get to work with not only this group [but the entire crew]...it was the best time in my life," Lawrence reportedly said during a panel discussion before adding, "Sometimes reboots -- not all the time -- feel like a money grab."

Well, that's a bummer.

Yet it doesn't seem like the idea of getting the band back together is totally DOA.

Lawrence said he's open to other ideas.

"If we ever do it, we'll do it as a short little movie or something else," he said. "I think the problem from me is I would just want to see where everyone is. I would want to see where their marriages are [as opposed to a huge event]."

The series, which starred Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley and Judy Reyes, ran on NBC from 2001 to 2010.

