Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment

Three Democratic senators on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of acting Attorney General M...

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 11:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Three Democratic senators on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, ratcheting up the court effort to declare his placement atop the Justice Department as unconstitutional.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii filed the suit in US District Court on Monday, represented by the groups Protect Democracy and the Constitutional Accountability Center.

Appointments

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Matt Whitaker

Political Figures - US

Trial and procedure

The lawsuit is only the latest challenge to Whitaker's appointment to replace Jeff Sessions after President Donald Trump fired his attorney general the day after the election.

Whitaker was serving as Sessions' chief of staff, and has not gone through the Senate confirmation process in that role. His appointment leap-frogged Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, which also gave Whitaker control over special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that had previously been supervised by Rosenstein.

Whitaker's appointment has been criticized because of his vocal criticisms of the Mueller investigation, and Democrats have previously urged him to recuse himself from the probe in addition to questioning the constitutionality of his appointment.

Last week, the Justice Department issued a memo defending Whitaker's appointment, concluding that it was legally justified under the Vacancies Reform Act.

The Senate Democrats' lawsuit, however, argues that his appointment his unconstitutional under the Constitution's Appointments Clause requiring Senate confirmation of high-level federal appointees.

In addition to the lawsuit filed Monday, Maryland's attorney general filed suit last week asking a federal judge to replace Whitaker with Rosenstein.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Continued clouds, rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adding Pizazz to Your Thanksgiving Dinner!

Image

New Macy's Thanksgiving parade floats

Image

Terre Haute man, McDonald's manager accused of taking photo of 10-year-old in bathroom stall near Bl

Image

Search continues for missing teen

Image

Pringles Selling Thanksgiving-Flavored Chips For Limited Time

Image

Miss Hunt 5th Grade Class Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School

Image

Snowflake Pageant takes place in Brazil

Image

Black Friday: How to find the best deals and what stores are open on Thanksgiving

Image

Thanksgiving turkey prices at 10-year low, Purdue expert says

Image

CDC: Thaw Thanksgiving Turkey In Fridge, Not On Counter

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps