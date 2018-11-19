Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

CNN asks for emergency hearing after Trump threatens to revoke Acosta's press pass again

The White House has issued a new warning to CNN's Jim Acosta, saying his press pass could be revoked again at the end of the month. In response, CNN is asking the US District Court for another emergency hearing.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 11:49 AM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 12:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The White House has issued a new warning to CNN's Jim Acosta, saying his press pass could be revoked again at the end of the month.

In response, CNN is asking the U.S. District Court for another emergency hearing.

"The White House is continuing to violate the First and 5th Amendments of the Constitution," the network said in a statement. "These actions threaten all journalists and news organizations. Jim Acosta and CNN will continue to report the news about the White House and the President."

Last Friday CNN won a temporary restraining order, forcing the White House to restore Acosta's press access to the White House for 14 days. Judge Timothy J. Kelly ruled on Fifth Amendment grounds, saying Acosta's right to due process had been violated. He did not rule on CNN's argument about First Amendment violations.

Later that same day, the White House sent Acosta a formal letter outlining a "preliminary decision" to suspend his pass. The letter cited his conduct at President Trump's November 7 press conference, where he asked multiple follow-up questions and didn't give up the microphone right away.

"You failed to abide" by "basic, widely understood practices," the letter to Acosta claimed. It was signed by two of the defendants in the suit, press secretary Sarah Sanders and deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine.

Many journalists have contested the administration's actions against Acosta, pointing out that aggressive questioning is a tradition that dates back decades.

But Trump appears eager to advance an argument about White House press corps "decorum."

Since the judge criticized the government for not following due process before banning Acosta on November 7, the new letter looks like an effort to establish a paper trail that will empower the administration to boot Acosta again at the end of the month.

CNN's lawyers adopted a different approach after prevailing in court on Friday. Ted Boutrous, an attorney representing CNN and Acosta, said they would welcome a settlement -- "a resolution that makes the most sense so everyone can get out of court and get back to their work."

But in a new court filing on Monday morning, CNN's lawyers said the defendants "did not respond to this offer to cooperate." Instead, the letter from Shine and Sanders was an "attempt to provide retroactive due process," the filing alleged.

CNN and Acosta are seeking a hearing on a preliminary injunction "for the week of November 26, 2018, or as soon thereafter as possible," according to the filing.

Such an injunction could be in effect for much longer than the temporary restraining order, thereby protecting Acosta's access to the White House.

The case was assigned to Judge Kelly when CNN filed suit last Tuesday. He heard oral arguments on Wednesday and granted CNN's request for a temporary restraining order on Friday.

"We are disappointed with the district court's decision," the Justice Department said in response. "The President has broad authority to regulate access to the White House, including to ensure fair and orderly White House events and press conferences. We look forward to continuing to defend the White House's lawful actions."

Trump seemed to shrug off the loss, telling Fox's Chris Wallace in an interview that "it's not a big deal."

He said the White House would "create rules and regulations for conduct" so that the administration can revoke press passes in the future.

"If he misbehaves," Trump said, apparently referring to Acosta, "we'll throw him out or we'll stop the news conference."

"This is a high-risk confrontation for both sides," Mike Allen of Axios wrote in a Monday item about Trump's new targeting of Acosta. "It turns out that press access to the White House is grounded very much in tradition rather than in plain-letter law. So a court fight could result in a precedent that curtails freedom to cover the most powerful official in the world from the literal front row."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Continued clouds, rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adding Pizazz to Your Thanksgiving Dinner!

Image

New Macy's Thanksgiving parade floats

Image

Terre Haute man, McDonald's manager accused of taking photo of 10-year-old in bathroom stall near Bl

Image

Search continues for missing teen

Image

Pringles Selling Thanksgiving-Flavored Chips For Limited Time

Image

Miss Hunt 5th Grade Class Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School

Image

Snowflake Pageant takes place in Brazil

Image

Black Friday: How to find the best deals and what stores are open on Thanksgiving

Image

Thanksgiving turkey prices at 10-year low, Purdue expert says

Image

CDC: Thaw Thanksgiving Turkey In Fridge, Not On Counter

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps