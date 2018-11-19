Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nissan exec arrested over financial misconduct

An internal Nissan investigation found Chairman Carlos Ghosn and board member, Greg Kelly, had been under-reporting Ghosn's compensation.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 11:49 AM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 12:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, one of the auto industry's most high-profile executives, has been arrested by prosecutors in Japan after an internal investigation revealed "significant acts of misconduct" over many years by him and another top executive.

The stunning announcement ripped through a powerful global alliance, slamming the stocks of Nissan (NSANY) and Renault (RNSDF), where Ghosn also serves as chairman.

Together with Japan's Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF), Nissan and Renault make up the biggest global carmaking alliance, which makes one of every nine cars sold around the world. The three companies employ more than 470,000 people in nearly 200 countries.

Nissan said in a statement that it had been investigating Ghosn, a 40-year veteran of the auto industry, and another board member for months following a whistleblower report.

"These two gentlemen were arrested this evening, that is what I understand," Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa said at a press conference in Tokyo late on Monday.

The company said its investigation found that Ghosn, 64, and the other board member, Greg Kelly, had been under-reporting Ghosn's compensation. "Numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets," it added.

As a result, CEO Saikawa will propose to Nissan's board of directors to "promptly remove Ghosn from his positions as chairman and representative director," at a meeting on Thursday, the company said. He will also try to have Kelly removed from the board.

Renault and Nissan shares plunge

Shares in Renault, where Ghosn is chairman and CEO, plunged as much as 13% in Paris. Renault didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the government, which owns 15% of Renault, was watching closely.

"The state, as a [Renault] shareholder, will be extremely vigilant regarding the stability of the alliance and the group," Macron said during a visit to Belgium.

Nissan's announcement came after the close of trading in its stock in Tokyo. But its shares plummeted 10% on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

"Nissan deeply apologizes for causing great concern to our shareholders and stakeholders," the company's statement said. "We will continue our work to identify our governance and compliance issues, and to take appropriate measures."

Global shockwaves

Ghosn is also chairman of Mitsubishi Motors. It declined to comment.

Under Ghosn, the three carmakers formed an alliance that rivals Volkswagen (VKLAF) and Toyota (TM) in terms of vehicle sales. The alliance sold 10.6 million vehicles last year.

Nissan's revelations came after Japan's Asahi Shimbun newspaper and broadcaster NHK reported that prosecutors were questioning Ghosn on suspicion of under-reporting his salary and may arrest him.

The prosecutors' office didn't respond to a request for comment outside regular office hours. CNN wasn't immediately able to reach Ghosn, Kelly or their representatives for comment.

Nissan said it paid Ghosn a salary of 1.1 billion yen ($9.7 million) in the year ended March 2017, his last as CEO. Nissan doesn't break out individual board members' compensation in its annual report.

A company spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for more information about Ghosn's compensation.

A career spanning continents

Born in Brazil, Ghosn started his career at French tire maker Michelin in 1978, working his way up to running the company's North American operations.

He moved to Renault in 1996. After the French carmaker established its alliance with Nissan in 1999, he became the Japanese firm's chief operating officer, helping steer it out of financial crisis.

The turnaround earned him the nickname "Le cost killer."

Ghosn was promoted to CEO of Nissan in 2001, and then made the unusual move of taking on the role of Renault CEO in 2005. That made him the first executive to run two Fortune Global 500 companies at the same time.

After Nissan took a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016, Ghosn handed off the Nissan CEO role to Saikawa.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Continued clouds, rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adding Pizazz to Your Thanksgiving Dinner!

Image

New Macy's Thanksgiving parade floats

Image

Terre Haute man, McDonald's manager accused of taking photo of 10-year-old in bathroom stall near Bl

Image

Search continues for missing teen

Image

Pringles Selling Thanksgiving-Flavored Chips For Limited Time

Image

Miss Hunt 5th Grade Class Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School

Image

Snowflake Pageant takes place in Brazil

Image

Black Friday: How to find the best deals and what stores are open on Thanksgiving

Image

Thanksgiving turkey prices at 10-year low, Purdue expert says

Image

CDC: Thaw Thanksgiving Turkey In Fridge, Not On Counter

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps