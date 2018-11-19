Clear
Nissan uncovers 'significant acts of misconduct' by its chairman Carlos Ghosn

Nissan said Monday that it has uncovered "significant acts of misconduct" by Chairman Carlos Ghosn."N...

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 5:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nissan said Monday that it has uncovered "significant acts of misconduct" by Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

"Nissan has been providing information to the Japanese Public Prosecutors Office and has been fully cooperating with their investigation," the Japanese carmaker said in a statement. "We will continue to do so."

This is a developing story.

