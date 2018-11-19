Clear

Australian man dies following suspected stingray attack

An Australian swimmer has died following a suspected stingray attack, according to reports.The 42-yea...

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 2:35 AM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 2:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Australian swimmer has died following a suspected stingray attack, according to reports.

The 42-year-old man was attended to by emergency services at Lauderdale Beach in Tasmania after suffering "a puncture wound to his lower abdomen," according to a police statement.

Australia

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Oceania

Society

The man, who was swimming alone at the time of the attack, was dragged to shore by friends before emergency services arrived. He died after attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

"Initial indications are that the wound was possibly inflicted by a marine animal although the incident is not shark related," the statement said. News reports later suggested that the injury was caused by a stingray.

The man was identified by Australia's national broadcaster ABC as Nicolas Ricketts, a plumber who had previously served in the Australian Navy.

The beach, about 10 miles from the Tasmanian capital of Hobart, is a popular swimming spot but also known for stingrays and skates.

Stingray attacks on humans are extremely rare, according to marine biologist Peter Last, who was quoted in the ABC report.

One of the most famous attacks happened in 2006, when Steve Irwin, the TV presenter known as the "Crocodile Hunter," died after a stingray barb went through his chest, in a marine accident off Australia's north coast.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Cloudy with scattered showers late.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Sycamores snubbed by FCS committee

Image

Text Scam

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Adoption Day

Image

Ty Thompson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Kevin has your weekend forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps