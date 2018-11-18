Clear

Trump attacks likely House Intelligence chair as 'little Adam Schitt' on Twitter

President Donald Trump disparaged Rep. Adam Schiff in a profane tweet Sunday, misspelling his name "Schitt" ...

Posted: Nov. 18, 2018 7:59 PM
Updated: Nov. 18, 2018 7:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump disparaged Rep. Adam Schiff in a profane tweet Sunday, misspelling his name "Schitt" and accusing the likely incoming House Intelligence chairman of baselessly criticizing the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

"So funny to see little Adam Schitt (D-CA) talking about the fact that Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was not approved by the Senate, but not mentioning the fact that Bob Mueller (who is highly conflicted) was not approved by the Senate!" Trump wrote.

Adam Schiff

Companies

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Investigations

Law and legal system

Matt Whitaker

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Twitter

US Congress

US federal government

US Senate

White House

2016 Presidential election

Appointments

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Political candidates

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and like many other Department of Justice appointees, he did not require Senate confirmation for the position.

The White House did not immediately return CNN's request for comment Sunday evening on whether Trump purposely misspelled Schiff's name.

Democrats have criticized Trump's appointment of Whitaker, who now oversees Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, citing the appointee's past criticisms of the investigation.

Some Democratic lawmakers, such as Schiff, and some legal scholars -- including George Conway, the husband of Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway -- have also criticized Whitaker's appointment as unconstitutional because he was not confirmed by the Senate. Yet others have argued that the appointment is valid because he's only serving on a temporary basis under the Federal Vacancies Act.

After firing former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who angered Trump by recusing himself from issues related to the 2016 campaign, the President chose Whitaker over Rosenstein, who had overseen the Mueller probe.

Mueller's appointment and constitutional authority was upheld in August by a federal judge appointed by Trump, who wrote in an opinion that Mueller's "appointment does not violate core separation-of-powers principles."

Schiff shot back at Trump on Sunday, insinuating in a tweet that the President's lawyers are writing Trump's answers to Mueller's questions in the Russia investigation for the President.

Trump told reporters on Friday that he was personally crafting the answers to Mueller, saying, "My lawyers don't write answers. I write answers. I was asked a series of questions. I've answered them very easily."

In his response to Trump's name-calling tweet on Sunday, Schiff wrote, "Wow, Mr. President, that's a good one. Was that like your answers to Mr. Mueller's questions, or did you write this one yourself?"

In an interview on ABC News' "This Week" Sunday morning, Schiff said that Whitaker's appointment was unconstitutional and would not hold up in court.

"I think the appointment is unconstitutional," Schiff said. "He is clearly a principal officer, and the fact that he is a temporary principle officer doesn't mean that that is any less subject to Senate confirmation. Constitutionally it has to be subject to confirmation. I think they'd lose that court -- that case when it goes to the Supreme Court."

Schiff promised that House Democrats would investigate Whitaker's appointment once they take the majority in January.

"He needs to know that if he takes any action to curb what Mr. Mueller does, we're going to find out about it, we're going to expose it," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Cloudy with scattered showers late.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Adoption Day

Image

Ty Thompson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

How to recognize hypothermia

Image

Boys and Girls Club Casino Night

Image

Santa Claus comes to town

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps