Clear

Trump has yet to visit any US troops in combat

President Donald Trump has been in office for 666 days and has not yet made a visit to US troops in combat. CNN's Victor Blackwell breaks down how former presidents have handled visiting troops.

Posted: Nov. 18, 2018 3:10 PM
Updated: Nov. 18, 2018 3:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said that he plans to visit US troops in war zones, a remark that comes after he received widespread criticism for not visiting an American burial ground outside Paris, France, earlier this month and Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day.

"Well, I think you will see that happen. There are things that are being planned," Trump told Fox News' Chris Wallace when asked in an interview that aired on "Fox News Sunday" why he has not gone to war zones to see US troops and missed the cemetery visits. "We don't want to talk about it because of -- obviously because of security reasons and everything else."

"I've had an unbelievable busy schedule and I will be doing it," Trump said, adding that he doesn't think "anybody's been more with the military than I have, as a president."

Past presidents have visited troops in war zones at various points during their presidencies. Former President Barack Obama visited troops in Iraq a little over two months into his administration, and Afghanistan after being in office for just over a year. Former President George W. Bush visited Iraq about eight months after the start of the war there.

Trump also acknowledged in the interview that he should have gone to Arlington National Cemetery to mark Veterans Day on Monday.

"I should have done that. I was extremely busy on calls for the country. We did a lot of calling as you know," he told Wallace.

"I probably, you know, in retrospect, I should have, and I did last year, and I will virtually every year," Trump said. "But we had come in very later at night and I had just left, literally, the American cemetery in Paris and I really probably assumed that was fine, and I was extremely busy because of affairs of state doing other things."

The President was referring to the trip he took last week to an American cemetery in Paris to commemorate the centennial of the end of World War I. A day before the trip, he was criticized for not attending a memorial with world leaders at another cemetery, the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial in in Belleau, France, because of weather-related issues.

In his interview with Wallace, he defended that decision, which he says was actually made by the Secret Service.

"They said, 'Sir,' Secret Service said, 'Sir, you cannot go. We are not prepared. You cannot go.' Because it was supposed to be helicopter, but the helicopter couldn't fly because of zero visibility," Trump said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Cloudy with scattered showers late.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Adoption Day

Image

Ty Thompson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

How to recognize hypothermia

Image

Boys and Girls Club Casino Night

Image

Santa Claus comes to town

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps