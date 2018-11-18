Clear

Her missing uncle may have died in a California wildfire. Her family can only wait for 'good or bad news'

Sadia Quint has every indication her uncle has perished in the Camp Fire. But no one can tell her for sure....

Posted: Nov. 18, 2018 1:22 PM
Updated: Nov. 18, 2018 1:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sadia Quint has every indication her uncle has perished in the Camp Fire. But no one can tell her for sure.

"We already know that his house has been burned down and his car was in his garage," she said. "So now we're just waiting for the sheriff's department to go out there and let us know if his body's in there or not."

Accidents, disasters and safety

Fires

California

California wildfires

Continents and regions

Natural disasters

North America

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Wildfires

Like hundreds of families, Quint fluctuates between holding out hope and resigning to the notion that her loved one is gone. In the decimated California town of Paradise, where her uncle David William Marbury lived, the odds of survival seem bleak.

At least 1,300 people remain unaccounted for since the Camp Fire started its deadly rampage across Northern California 10 days ago. The inferno is still raging out of control as sheriff's deputies, National Guard members and coroners sift through rubble.

"We're being patient just because we know we're not the only family that's going through this right now," Quint told CNN. "So everyone's kind of in it together, and everyone's being really supportive."

The Camp Fire has already killed 76 people, though many of the victims haven't been identified. Some remains are charred beyond recognition. So Quint's family has embarked on the grim task of providing DNA samples in case authorities find Marbury's remains.

It's not clear when Quint will learn the fate of her uncle, but she's is already referring to him in the past tense.

"He had respiratory issues and he had back problems and he was 66," she said. "I mean it's hard to think about him not being here anymore. But as a family, we have accepted whether we get good or bad news. So we're just prepared for both."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Cloudy with scattered showers late.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Adoption Day

Image

Ty Thompson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

How to recognize hypothermia

Image

Boys and Girls Club Casino Night

Image

Santa Claus comes to town

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps