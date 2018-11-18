Clear

Democrat Mike Levin defeats Republican Diane Harkey in California's 49th District

California Democrat Mike Levin defeated Republican Diane Harkey by nearly 28,000 votes in a hotly contested ...

Posted: Nov. 18, 2018 10:32 AM
Updated: Nov. 18, 2018 10:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

California Democrat Mike Levin defeated Republican Diane Harkey by nearly 28,000 votes in a hotly contested race for a vacant US House seat, securing another blue vote for the new Democratically controlled House, CNN projects.

Levin, an environmental attorney, ran an energetic shoe-leather campaign in California's 49th Congressional District, with an eye toward activating younger voters.

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US House of Representatives

US political parties

He cast Harkey, a former member of the state's Board of Equalization, as a "rubber stamp" for President Donald Trump, a characterization that likely played well with the district's wealthy, college-educated voters.

On Sunday, nearly two weeks after the midterm elections, the closely watched race was finally called in favor of Levin, who secured 55.5% of the vote compared to Harkey's 44.5%.

The Democratic pickup, which comes in a district that was represented by retiring Republican Rep. Darrell Issa, is another win for the party, which has been rounding up additional House seats since the election.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Cloudy with scattered showers late.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Adoption Day

Image

Ty Thompson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

How to recognize hypothermia

Image

Boys and Girls Club Casino Night

Image

Santa Claus comes to town

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps