Democrat Harley Rouda has defeated California Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher by close to 17,000 votes, securing another seat for the new Democratic majority in the US House of Representatives, CNN projects.
Rohrabacher, a conservative stalwart, represented California's 48th District for nearly 30 years. He had been trailing his Democratic challenger in the week following the midterm elections, raising eyebrows about whether or not he could keep his long-held seat.
California
Continents and regions
Dana Rohrabacher
Government and public administration
North America
Political Figures - US
Political organizations
Politics
Southwestern United States
The Americas
United States
US Democratic Party
US political parties
But by Sunday, Rouda, a progressive former realtor and businessman, had pulled ahead of Rohrabacher with 53.2% of the vote compared to Rohrabacher's 46.8%.
During the race, Rouda capitalized on disdain for President Donald Trump among the district's many college-educated voters, something that will likely work to his advantage as his party is gearing up to use their new power in Washington to challenge many of the President's policies and actions.
Related Content
- California Democrat Harley Rouda defeats longtime Rep. Dana Rohrabacher
- Rep. Dana Rohrabacher loses endorsement for saying it's OK to not sell homes to gay people
- Dana Rohrabacher rival takes on his ties to Russia with help from Seinfeld star
- Indivisible backs Rohrabacher challenger as progressives vie to unseat old Democratic kingmakers
- Rep. Joe Crowley defeated in shocking upset
- House Russia investigators to interview colleagues Rohrabacher, Wasserman Schultz
- Democrat Abigail Spanberger defeats conservative Rep. Dave Brat in Virginia upset
- Harley-Davidson recalls motorcycles with braking problem
- Harley-Davidson responds to EU tariffs