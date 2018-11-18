Clear

Kanye West donates $150,000 for security guard killed by officer in Chicago

Rapper Kanye West donated $150,000 to a memorial fundraising site for a security guard ...

Posted: Nov. 18, 2018 8:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rapper Kanye West donated $150,000 to a memorial fundraising site for a security guard shot by an officer in his hometown Chicago.

West gave through the GoFundMe page made to raise money for the funeral of Jemel Roberson, 26, far exceeding the goal. Bart Jackson, a representative for GoFundMe, confirmed the contribution.

Celebrities

Crime prevention

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Kanye West

Private security services

Shootings

Chicago

Continents and regions

Illinois

Midwestern United States

North America

The Americas

United States

"Sadly, Jemel's life was tragically and unexpectedly cut short this morning as he tried to save others from senseless violence," the page creator wrote on behalf of Roberson's mother.

How he was killed

Roberson was shot by an officer from Midlothian, Illinios while detaining a gunman outside of Manny's Blue Room Lounge where he worked, according to a federal lawsuit. Witnesses said the alleged gunman returned to the bar after security asked him and several drunken men to leave, CNN affiliate WGN reported.

The responding officer fatally shot Roberson in his side, after giving him "multiple verbal commands to drop the gun and get on the ground," according to a statement filed by Illinois State Police, citing witnesses.

Roberson's mother, Beatrice Roberson, sued for more than $1 million, listing the unnamed responding officer and the village of Midlothian as defendants.

Outrage following the killing

Many have expressed outrage and concerns of alleged racial bias in this latest instance of police killing a black man.

US Sen. Corey Booker, D-New Jersey, tweeted, "Words can't begin to describe my horror and outrage."

US Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, called the shooting "heartbreaking."

Actress Gabrielle Union also tweeted, saying that Roberson was brave and that "his life was snatched."

"My baby lost his father, his hero" Avontae Boose, the mother of Roberson's son, told CNN affiliate WLS. "Jemel loved his babies so much."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Cloudy with scattered showers late.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Adoption Day

Image

Ty Thompson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

How to recognize hypothermia

Image

Boys and Girls Club Casino Night

Image

Santa Claus comes to town

Image

Composting initiative in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps