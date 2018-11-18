Clear

17-year-old Sophia Floersch survives horrific airborne crash at Macau Grand Prix

A teenage German driver has fractured her spine after suffering a horrifying airborne crash at Macau Grand P...

Posted: Nov. 18, 2018 8:49 AM
Updated: Nov. 18, 2018 8:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A teenage German driver has fractured her spine after suffering a horrifying airborne crash at Macau Grand Prix's Formula Three final on Sunday.

In dramatic video footage which has been shared on social media, Sophia Floersch -- who is only 17 years old -- can be seen losing control of her Van Amersfoort Racing car and flying over her competitors before slamming into the track fence.

Asia

Bone fractures

China

Continents and regions

Diseases and disorders

East Asia

Health and medical

Macau

Musculoskeletal disorders and injuries

Wounds and injuries

On Twitter, Floersch thanked everyone for the messages of support.

"Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorrow morning," she wrote, adding that there will be an update soon.

In a medical report published by Van Amersfoort Racing, it says Floersch is conscious and suffered a spinal fracture as a result of the terrifying accident in the Chinese territory.

The medical report added that Floersch is "not fit to race."

The governing body of motor sport, the FIA, also published a statement on Facebook which said that Japan's Sho Tsuboi -- whose car Floersch collided with -- had also been taken to a local hospital for "further evaluation," as well as two members of the media and one marshal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Cloudy with scattered showers late.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Adoption Day

Image

Ty Thompson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

How to recognize hypothermia

Image

Boys and Girls Club Casino Night

Image

Santa Claus comes to town

Image

Composting initiative in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps