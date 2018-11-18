Clear

Steve Carell as Jeff Bezos mocks Trump on 'SNL'

"Saturday Night Live" had Jeff Bezos, played by host Steve Carell, explain why the company chose Arlington, Virginia, and New York's Long Island City in Queens as the locations for Amazon's next headquarters.

Posted: Nov. 18, 2018 5:32 AM
Updated: Nov. 18, 2018 5:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Saturday Night Live" had a very special message for President Trump from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Bezos, who was played by this week's host Steve Carell, came on to explain about why the company chose Arlington, Virginia, and New York's Long Island City in Queens as the locations for Amazon's next headquarters.

"As you know, Amazon just announced the location of its two new headquarters in New York and Virginia, and everyone -- except for the people who live there and the people who live in all the places we didn't choose -- is thrilled," Carell, in a bald cap as Bezos, said.

Carell's Bezos then explained that some felt the choice was Bezos' way of trolling the President, who has been critical of Amazon in the past, by choosing his old hometown of Queens and new location near Washington, D.C.

"But that's simply not true," he said. "I chose our locations because they were ideal for growing business, not just to make Donald Trump think about how I'm literally 100 times richer than he is."

Carell's Amazon CEO continued by saying that the real reason he wanted to talk to viewers had nothing to do with Trump.

"I am here to announce a brand new delivery option... 'Amazon Caravan,'" Carell's Bezos said. "Any package going to any Trump building will get delivered by hundreds of Honduran and Mexican immigrants."

That is, according to the fake Bezos, unless consumers order Trump's book, "The Art of the Deal," which costs more to ship because "it's heavier."

"I guess it's the only book with four chapter elevens," Carell smirked.

The shots kept coming as Carell's Bezos announced new drones that were donning Trump-like wigs.

"The style of the hair is completely random," he said. "I just wanted something that looks so silly that everybody knows it was fake."

The special message ended by saying this was a "sick burn" by Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Cloudy with scattered showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Adoption Day

Image

Ty Thompson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

How to recognize hypothermia

Image

Boys and Girls Club Casino Night

Image

Santa Claus comes to town

Image

Composting initiative in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps